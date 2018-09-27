India chief justice’s new decision strikes down adultery law

FILE- In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, gay rights activists celebrate after the country’s top court struck down a colonial-era law that made homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison, in Mumbai, India. India’s Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has presided over a string of verdicts in recent weeks that grant more rights to women, gay couples and religious minorities as he prepares to retire from the bench next month. Rajanish Kakade, File AP Photo