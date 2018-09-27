Presiding judge withdraws from Radovan Karadzic appeal case

FILE- In this file photo dated Tuesday, April 24, 2018, Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic arrives at a UN court for the second day of his appeal against his convictions on charges including genocide and crimes against humanity and his 40-year prison sentence in The Hague, Netherlands. The presiding judge Theodor Meron in the appeal by Radovan Karadzic against his genocide and war crimes convictions, has removed himself from the case Thursday Sept. 27, 2018, following a request by the former Bosnian Serb leader’s lawyer. (Yves Herman, pool photo via AP, FILE) Yves Herman AP