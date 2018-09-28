Ethiopia charges 5 with terrorism over assassination attempt

FILE - In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, file photo, Ethiopians rally in solidarity with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, before a deadly explosion struck the huge rally in Meskel Square in the capital, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopia’s attorney general on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 filed terrorism charges against five people accused of trying to “kill the prime minister” at the rally in June. Mulugeta Ayene, File AP Photo