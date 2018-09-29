Palestinians bury 7 killed in latest flare-up in Gaza Strip

Mourners carry the body of 11 year-old boy, Nasser Musabeh, who was shot and killed by Israeli troops on Friday’s ongoing protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, during his funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Hundreds have attended the funeral of the boy, apparently the youngest killed by Israeli fire in six months of protests along Gaza’s perimeter fence. Sanad Abu Latifa AP Photo