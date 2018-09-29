The Latest: Volunteers plant flowers at Las Vegas memorial

In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, photo, Teri Engel looks at a display of items left behind from makeshift memorials for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 country music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas at the Clark County Museum in Henderson, Nev. The museum has been collecting and cataloguing the items after the memorials were cleared. A committee chaired by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval will work to design, fund and build a permanent memorial. John Locher AP Photo