Mexico’s AMLO vows not to use military against civilians

Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives to a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students, at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Lopez Obrador vowed Saturday to never use military force against civilians. Troops fired on a peaceful demonstration at the plaza on Oct. 2, 1968, killing as many as 300 people at a time when leftist student movements were taking root throughout Latin America. Christian Palma AP Photo