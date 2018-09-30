White House aide Conway says she was sexual assault victim

FILE - In a Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 file photo, counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway walks towards the West Wing of the White House, in Washington. Conway said Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she was once a victim of sexual assault, but said women’s shared outrage over such misconduct shouldn’t affect Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo