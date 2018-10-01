American climbers ski down world’s 4th-highest mountain

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2000, file photo, the southern face of Mount Everest including Mount Lhotse, middle right, soars above the monsoon clouds at the border of Nepal and Tibet. Pemba Sherpa of the Xtreme Climbers Treks and Expeditions says American climbers James Morrison and Hilaree Nelson successfully skied down Mount Lhotse’s 8,516-meter (27,940-foot) summit after scaling it on Sunday. John McConnico, File AP Photo