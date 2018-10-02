Former Nicaraguan President Violeta Chamorro hospitalized

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 1989 file photo, Nicaraguan presidential candidate Violeta Chamorro raises her arms as she receives a warm welcome from some 2,000 Nicaraguan exiles who turned out in Miami for a rally and independence day celebration. Chamorro’s family put out a statement on Oct. 1, 2018 that the former president has been hospitalized in Managua, Nicaragua where she is in “delicate condition” after a stroke. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo