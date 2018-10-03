Syria’s Assad says ‘understanding’ reached with Arab states

FILE - In this July 20, 2018 file photo, a poster of Syrian President Bashar Assad with Arabic that reads “Welcome in victorious Syria,” is displayed on the border between Lebanon and Syria. Assad told a little-known Kuwaiti newspaper that Syria has reached a “major understanding” with other Arab states after years of hostility over the country’s civil war. The interview published Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in the Al-Shahed newspaper, was Assad’s first with a Gulf newspaper since the war began in 2011. Hassan Ammar, File AP Photo