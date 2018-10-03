Venice mayor wants to make example of 4 who painted lion

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 file photo, a stone lion next to St. Mark’s Basilica, its eyes stained with red paint, is seen in Venice, Italy. Venice’s mayor wants to make example of university students who were captured on camera vandalizing a landmark lion statue, by making them do community service. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said Wednesday that the city of Venice was demanding an apology for painting the lion’s eyes red, not seeking a vendetta. Brugnaro was quoted by ANSA as saying that acts of vandalism have become common in cities, and that he wanted to send the message to copycats that ‘’they will be caught, and they will be made an example of.’’ ANSA via AP Andrea Merola