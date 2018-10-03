Vietnam nominates Communist Party chief to become president

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong poses as he meets with U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis before their talks in Hanoi, Vietnam. The ruling Communist Party of Vietnam has decided to nominate its general secretary as sole candidate for the presidency, a position left vacant following the death of President Tran Dai Quang. Tran Van Minh, File AP Photo