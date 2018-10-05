2 female Arizona Senate candidates on a Kavanaugh tightrope

Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, who is running against Republican Rep. Martha McSally for the open Arizona Senate seat Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., is vacating, talks to campaign volunteers, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona’s Senate race pits Sinema, a careful politician running as a centrist in a Republican-leaning state, against McSally, a onetime Trump critic turned fan. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo