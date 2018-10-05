Key players in trial of Chicago officer who shot black teen

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 file image taken from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago. After days of prosecutors making their case to jurors that Van Dyke committed first-degree murder when he shot the black teenager 16 times, Van Dyke’s attorneys are presenting their own evidence. And almost immediately their strategy became clear: The teenager was a violent, dangerous, knife-wielding suspect “on “a rampage” that Van Dyke was forced to kill. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File)