Sexual violence, a savage feature of conflict over centuries

File - In this Sunday, April 3, 2016 file photo, activist Nadia Murad, center, speaks during her visit to the makeshift refugee camp at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni, Greece. The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad “for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict, “ it was announced on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo