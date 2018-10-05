Rare death row slaying at California’s San Quentin prison

This Aug. 3, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) shows death row inmate Luis Rodriguez, 34. Corrections spokeswoman Terry Thornton says Rodriguez is the suspect in the stabbing death of fellow condemned inmate Jonathan Fajardo, 30, who was stabbed to death in the chest and neck with an inmate-made weapon Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in a recreational yard of the cell house that holds the bulk of condemned inmates at San Quentin State Prison. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) AP