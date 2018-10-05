Vehicle blamed for deadly California wildfire

FILE - In this July 25, 2018 file photo, Hannah Whyatt poses for a friend’s photo as smoke from the Ferguson fire fills Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Authorities say the Ferguson fire, that killed two firefighters and destroyed nearly a dozen buildings in Northern California, was caused by a vehicle. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, said investigators determined that a hot catalytic converter ignited dry roadside vegetation. However, investigators haven’t identified the vehicle. Noah Berger, File AP Photo