Young soccer Thai team Wild Boars play a friendly match against River Plate youth team at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The team made up of 12 boys and their coach, who were trapped in a flooded cave for almost three weeks in Thailand, are guests in Buenos Aires during the opening days of the Youth Olympic Summer Games. Pool via AP Eitan Abramovich

Boys rescued from Thai cave play friendly match in Argentina

The Associated Press

October 07, 2018 01:46 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

The 12 boys and soccer coach from Thailand who were found in a partially flooded cave are again capturing the media's attention.

The team is playing a friendly match Sunday against the River Plate youth soccer team of Argentina.

The Wild Boars soccer team participated a day prior in the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games, which are taking place from Oct. 6 to 18 in the South American country.

The boys became well-known after they were trapped in a cave on June 23. They were found by two British divers and brought out in a daring rescue mission that ended on July 10.

Nearly 4,000 athletes between the ages of 15 and 18 will participate in the games.

