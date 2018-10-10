Notable firings and resignations from Trump’s White House

Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office on Jan. 20, 2017.
—Oct. 9: Trump announces U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's resignation, effective at end of the year.
—Aug. 29: Trump announces that White House counsel Don McGahn would leave sometime in the fall.
—July 5: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt
—June 5: Communications aide Kelly Sadler
—April 12: Deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell
—April 11: Deputy national security adviser Nadia Schadlow
—April 10: Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert
—March 28: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin
—March 22: National security adviser H.R. McMaster
—March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
—March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee
—March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn
—Feb. 28: Communications director Hope Hicks
—Feb. 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter
—Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
—Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
—Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
—Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
—Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
—July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
—July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
—July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer
—May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke
—May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey
—March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh
—Feb. 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn
