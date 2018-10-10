Pakistan appoints new head of powerful intelligence agency

This photo released Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, by the Inter-Services Public Relation Department, shows newly appointed chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence service, Lt. Gen. Asim Munir. The military said Wednesday that Munir was chosen as the new leader for its powerful intelligence service, which plays a key role in coordinating its foreign policy, including with regard to the war in neighboring Afghanistan. (Inter-Services Public Relation Department, via AP) AP