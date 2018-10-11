Remains of US submarine innovator exhumed in Panama

Maritime archaeologist James Delgado inspects debris on the grave site of Julius H. Kroehl before exhuming his body from Amador Cemetery in the Chorrillo neighborhood of Panama City, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. The remains of Kroehl, a German-American who was a pioneer on the design of the first submarine to submerge successfully at depth, are being moved to Corozal Cemetery, a cemetery where American veterans are buried. Arnulfo Franco AP Photo