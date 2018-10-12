AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 photo, a supporter of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro celebrates as she waits for election results, in front of the National Congress Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. Brazilians appear on the cusp of handing the presidency to Bolsonaro, a brash former army captain who has reminisced fondly about dictatorship, pledged to jail corrupt politicians and promised an all-out war on the drugs and crime that plague South America’s largest nation. Eraldo Peres AP Photo