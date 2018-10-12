Groups hope to stop animal sacrifice during biggest festival

In this Thursday Oct. 11, 2018, goats stand for sale at a livestock market in Kathmandu, Nepal. During the 15-day Dasain festival that began this week in the Himalayan country, families fly kites, host feasts and visit temples, where tens of thousands of goats, buffaloes, chickens and ducks are sacrificed to please the gods and goddesses as part of a practice that dates back centuries. Animal rights groups are hoping to stop _or at least reduce_ the slaughter, using this year’s campaign as a practice run to combat a much larger animal sacrifice set for next year at the quinquennial Gadhimai festival. Niranjan Shrestha AP Photo