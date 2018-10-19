A Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Cincinnati. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history with a jackpot estimated to exceed $900 million.
A Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Cincinnati. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history with a jackpot estimated to exceed $900 million. John Minchillo AP Photo

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B as drawing nears

The Associated Press

October 19, 2018 12:21 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1 billion, as the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. lottery history gets even bigger.

Lottery officials increased the grand prize just hours ahead of the Friday night drawing. The prize climbed from $970 million.

Although the jackpot keeps increasing , the odds of winning remain stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million.

The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.

The $1 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be $565 million.

Officials say that if there isn’t a winner, the prize for Tuesday night’s drawing would be $1.6 billion, tying the largest U.S. lottery prize.

