President Donald Trump talks to reporters as before boarding Air Force One, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to campaign stops in Montana, Arizona and Nevada. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump: Saudi arrests in Khashoggi death ‘a good first step’

By ZEKE MILLER and ASHLEY THOMAS Associated Press

October 20, 2018 12:45 AM

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz.

President Donald Trump says Saudi Arabia's announcement that suspects are in custody in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggiis a "good first step" and said he would work with Congress on a U.S. response.

The president spoke to the media Friday at a defense roundtable in Arizona hours after Saudi Arabia claimed that Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor last seen on Oct. 2, was killed in a "fistfight" at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The kingdom also said that 18 suspects were in custody and that intelligence officials had been fired.

Asked by a reporter whether he thought Saudi Arabia's explanation for Khashoggi's death was credible, Trump said, "I do. I do." But he said before he also wants to talk to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

