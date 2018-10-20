A resident walks past a shattered window of a room at a damaged motel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Panama City, Fla., where guests continue to stay in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

October 20, 2018 03:31 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes followers of John the Baptist in Iraq; Honduran migrants climbing a fence in Guatemala en route to Mexico; and triathlon swimmers in Hawaii.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 13-19, 2018.

