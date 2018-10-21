Kurdish party behind referendum wins regional polls in Iraq

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, an Iraqi Kurd casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in Irbil, Iraq. The government of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region said Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, that the party that led the region into its ill-fated independence referendum last year has won the most seats in regional parliamentary elections. The elections commission says the Kurdistan Democratic Party won 45 seats, 12 seats short of an outright majority in the 111-seat body. Salar Salim, File AP Photo