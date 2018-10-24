Malaysia PM to discuss insurgency in visit to Thailand

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, front, and Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha listen to their national anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Mahathir on Wednesday began a two-day visit to Thailand during which he’s expected to discuss peace talks in southern border provinces with Malaysia, where a Muslim separatist insurgency has been raging for over a decade. Sakchai Lalit, Pool AP Photo