Officials confirm ruling conservatives’ defeat in Warsaw

Warsaw city mayor candidate from the main opposition party Civic Platform, Rafal Trzaskowski reacts as first exit polls indicating him as the winner are announced in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Poland’s ruling conservative Law and Justice party, whose policies have drawn massive street protests and repeated clashes with its European Union partners, faces a major test of support in Sunday’s local elections, the first in a string of votes that can strengthen or chip its firm grip on power. Alik Keplicz AP Photo