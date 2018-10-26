Matthew Shepard, LGBTQ movement symbol, being laid to rest

FILE - This 1989 file photo provided by the Matthew Shepard Foundation shows Matthew Shepard in San Francisco. The ashes of Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest Friday morning, Oct. 26, 2018, in Washington National Cathedral. Shepard’s remains have for 20 years been kept by his family in Wyoming, where the 21-year-old college student was killed in 1998. The Matthew Shepard Foundation via AP, File Dennis Shepard