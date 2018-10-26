Simone Says: Biles ready to soar at World Championships

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2018, file photo, Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, in Boston. Biles is focused on seeing how high she can soar. She is aware of the significant influence she wields in the sport still struggling from the fallout of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. And she wants USA Gymnastics to take ownership of its issues and do what is right. She also wants her teammates competing at the world championships this weekend to be pushed in the right direction. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo