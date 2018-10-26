South Sudan peace deal bumpy as rebel leader doesn’t return

FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 file photo, South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, left, and opposition leader Riek Machar, right, shake hands during peace talks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. It seems that South Sudan’s government is spending millions of dollars next week to celebrate a “final final” peace deal to end a five-year civil war. The problem is, the rebel leader who agreed to share power is reluctant to come home. Riek Machar’s hesitation and condition-setting amid security concerns is the latest sign that one of Africa’s deadliest conflicts might be merely on pause. Mulugeta Ayene, File AP Photo