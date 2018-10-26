Man arrested trying to steal Magna Carta from UK cathedral

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015, The Salisbury Cathedral 1215 copy of the Magna Carta is installed in a glass display cabinet marking the 800th anniversary of the sealing of Magna Carta at Runnymede in 1215, in Salisbury, England. British police said Friday Oct. 26, 2018, that cathedral alarms sounded Thursday afternoon when a person tried to smash the glass display box surrounding the Magna Carta in Salisbury Cathedral, and a man has been arrested. Matt Dunham, FILE AP Photo