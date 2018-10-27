Islanders brace for long recovery in typhoon’s aftermath

This Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 photo taken by Amber Lee Alberts shows destruction on the island of Saipan, her home, after Super Typhoon Yutu swept through the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands earlier in the week. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, the commonwealth’s delegate to U.S. Congress, said the territory will need significant help to recover from the storm, which he said injured several people. (Amber Lee Alberts via AP) Amber Lee Alberts AP