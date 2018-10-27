Last body in Jordan flash flood identified, final toll at 21

Jordanian rescuers search for survivors of flash floods at the Dead Sea area, Jordan, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The body of a 12-year-old girl, was recovered early Friday, a day after middle school students and teachers visiting hot springs in the area were swept away by the torrent. Civil defense officials say the surge, caused by heavy rains, carried some for several kilometers (miles) toward the Dead Sea. Omar Akour AP Photo