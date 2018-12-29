6 injured due to jet bridge ‘equipment failure’ at airport

Officials say six people have been injured after a "partial equipment failure" involving a jet bridge at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The airport tweeted that six people were taken to a hospital Saturday night with non-life-threatening injuries due to the incident at Gate E-10.
In a statement, Southwest Airlines said Flight 822 had just arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and had requested paramedics to help with a medical situation involving a passenger on the flight.
Southwest says the airport's passenger-loading bridge "experienced a failure" while medics were helping the passenger outside the aircraft. Southwest says the remaining passengers were able to safely exit the plane using air stairs.
The airport says the plane has been moved and the incident has not caused further impacts to the airport's operations. No further details were immediately available.
