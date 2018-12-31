Yeet! List says ban ‘optics,’ ‘thought leader,’ ‘collusion’

FILE - In a Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., stands at left as Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., speaks during a news conference about an immigration bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Monday released their 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Mis-use, Over-use and General Uselessness. Some of the 18 chosen from public submissions include "in the books," "grapple," "optics," and "OTUS family of acronyms" such as POTUS for the President of the United States. Alex Brandon AP Photo