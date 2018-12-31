Nation & World

AP Investigation: Food aid stolen as Yemen starves

By MAGGIE MICHAEL Associated Press

December 31, 2018 01:55 AM

A worn-out list of registered names for aid by Relief International, part of the World Food Program, is posted in Aden, Yemen in this July 23, 2018 photo. The U.N.’s World Food Program has 5,000 distribution sites across the country targeting 10 million people a month with food baskets but says it can monitor only 20 percent of the deliveries. Armed factions on all sides of Yemen conflict are diverting aid for their own purposes, worsening the country’s humanitarian crisis, an AP investigation found.
TAIZ, Yemen

An Associated Press investigation reveals that factions and militias on all sides of the war in Yemen have blocked or diverted the delivery of food aid or sold it for profit on the black market.

The AP found that large amounts of food make it into the country, but once there, do not get to people who need it most. This raises questions about the ability of United Nations agencies and other big aid organizations to operate effectively in Yemen.

The investigation was based on public records and confidential documents obtained by the AP and interviews with more than 70 aid workers, government officials and average citizens from six different provinces.

The U.N. estimates 1.5 million Yemeni children are malnourished, including 400,000 to 500,000 who suffer life-threatening "severe acute malnutrition."

