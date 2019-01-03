SKorean lawmaker: Spy agency says NKorean diplomat in hiding

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, a North Korean flag flutters in the wind atop a 160-meter tower in North Korea's village Gijungdongseen, as seen from the Taesungdong freedom village inside the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea. South Korea's spy agency on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, has told lawmakers that North Korea's acting ambassador to Italy Jo Song Gil went into hiding with his wife in November. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo