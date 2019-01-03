Sketch released of suspect in shooting of Texas girl

This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, sketch provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Texas, shows an artist's rendition of the suspect in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Houston. Authorities say the girl was killed when the suspect fired into a vehicle she was riding in. Jazmine died at the scene and her mother, LaPorsha Washington, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP