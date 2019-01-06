Independence decree presented to Ukrainian Orthodox bishop

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, center left, and Metropolitan Epiphanius, the head of the independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church, center right, attend a religion service at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. An independent Ukrainian Orthodox church has been created at a signing ceremony in Turkey, formalizing a split with the Russian church it had been tied to since 1686. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo