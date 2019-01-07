Nominee to be Baltimore’s next police leader withdraws

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald speaks at a press conference to announce the discipline for Officer William Martin in Forth Worth, Texas. The Baltimore mayor’s nominee to be the city’s next police commissioner on Monday abruptly withdrew his name from consideration, the latest setback to the beleaguered force where leadership instability has become the norm. A terse announcement about Fitzgerald’s decision was first made in a Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, tweet from the Fort Worth Police Department, the Texas municipal force he leads. They did not provide any details about his reasoning, only saying Fitzgerald decided to withdraw his name. Star-Telegram via AP, File Rodger Mallison