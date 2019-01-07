Student charged over Snapchat video with threatening caption

This is an undated handout photo of 18-year-old Jason Bowen provided by the Butler County Prison in Butler, Pa. Police say the western Pennsylvania high school student was arrested after posting a Snapchat video of himself shooting a gun with a caption reading "Training for Prom Walk." According to WPXI-TV, a criminal complaint says the video showed Bowen, of Middlesex Township, firing multiple rounds from an assault rifle. (Butler County Prison via AP) AP