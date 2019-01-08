2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2010 file photo Ed Buck makes a campaign appearance for Meg Whitman, not shown, then a Republican candidate for governor of California, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives have opened an investigation into a second death in less than two years at the residence of Buck, who has contributed to various California races and causes. Deputies were called to a West Hollywood residence Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, on a report of a person not breathing, and county firefighters pronounced the man dead, a department statement said. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo