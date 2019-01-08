Mexico to regulate 370 illegal crossings on Guatemala border

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Salvadoran migrants mass on the gate on the Guatemalan side of the Mexico-Guatemala border in Tecun Uman, as they make their way north with the stated purpose of reaching the United States, before they turned around and waded across a shallow stretch of the river to enter Mexico. The Mexican government announced on Jan. 8, 2019 that it will put guards at some 370 illegal crossing points along the country’s southern border with Guatemala. Oscar Rivera, File AP Photo