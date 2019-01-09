The Latest: Australia considering resettlement for Saudi

In this photo released by the Thailand Immigration Police, Saudi Arabia's Charge Affaires Abdalelah Mohammed A. Alsheaiby, left, shakes hands with Chief of Immigration Police Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn at the Saudi Arabia Embassy in Bangkok Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Thailand's Immigration Police chief met Tuesday with officials of the Saudi Embassy in Bangkok and said the officials told him they are satisfied with how the case of the young Saudi woman who claims to be fleeing her abusive family has been settled. (The Immigration Police via AP)