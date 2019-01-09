Kurds’ ambitions caught in power games

FILE -- In this Oct. 17, 2016 file photo, a Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards a frontline in Khazer, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul, Iraq. Over the past century, Kurds in the Mideast have gotten close to setting up their own state or autonomous regions on several occasions only to have their dreams shattered after being abandoned by world powers. The latest instance comes with Syria's Kurds who with U.S. backing have led the fight against the Islamic State group in that country. Now the U.S. plans to withdraw from Syria, leaving the Kurds to face Turkish forces. Bram Janssen, File AP Photo