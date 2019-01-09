Jury sees El Chapo texts sent to wife while on the run

In this undated photo provided by the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, left, poses with an unidentified man. Text messages sent by the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo about narrowly avoiding capture in 2012 have become the latest damaging evidence at his U.S. trial. Prosecutors presented the texts Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in federal court in Brooklyn, where Guzman has pleaded not guilty to drug-trafficking charges. (United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York) AP