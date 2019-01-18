Jimmy Carter: Trump should form advisory panel on China

Jimmy Carter says President Donald Trump would benefit from a few behind-the-scenes advisers who could help improve U.S. relations with China.
Carter said in a speech Friday in Atlanta he plans to send Trump a letter urging him and Chinese President Xi Jinping to find a small group of six or so experts "who have faith and confidence and the need for future understanding and the avoidance of conflict between our two countries."
Carter said it's an approach he used in the White House to work on relations with Japan in the 1970s. His remarks came during a symposium at the Carter Center marking 40 years since the U.S. and China struck an agreement to normalize diplomatic relations during Carter's presidency.
