Suit alleging religious coercion of students settled

A federal lawsuit alleging that a Louisiana public school system unconstitutionally promotes Christianity has been settled.
If a judge approves, the agreement filed Wednesday will resolve a lawsuit filed by four parents who said officials in north Louisiana's Bossier (BOH'-zher) Parish school system coerced students into religious practices in class and at school-related events.
Without admitting wrongdoing, the system said it would abide by restrictions in a detailed eight-page agreement.
Among them is the requirement that school employees cannot promote their personal religious beliefs or participate in prayers with students at school events.
Students can participate in religious clubs, and school officials can be present to maintain order. But those officials cannot participate in the meetings.
The agreement calls for a committee with representatives from both sides to monitor disputes.
